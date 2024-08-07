Thousands of content creators have begun posting AI generated cat stories to social media. The phenomenon marks one of the first breakout online content formats in the AI era, reshaping the creator economy and raising concerns about inappropriate content. I wrote about the phenomenon for The Washington Post.

Buoyed by the growth of short form video, AI generated cat stories have attracted a monumental following in recent months. The proliferation of generative AI tools like Google Gemini and Midjourney, as well as video editing tools like CapCut, has allowed this new genre to flourish. Platforms have become flooded with these stories, depicting cats in emotional and sometimes bizarre or disturbing scenarios.

Cats have long been at the forefront of online content. Cat memes such as the success cat shaped the early, image-dominated web. When online video emerged, viral cat videos like Keyboard Cat were some of the first breakout hits on YouTube. Grumpy Cat played a formative role in the influencer industry in the early 2010s, launching the entire petfluencer landscape.

Aside from Facebook, most social platforms have managed to stave off the deluge of low quality, often bizarre AI generated images and engagement bait. But AI cat stories seem to be changing that.

"[The AI cat story videos] show that some of the places that seemed to be safer from AI generated content, such video platforms, are now more susceptible to having their platforms flooded," said Don Caldwell, editor in chief of Know Your Meme.

Part of the success of the AI cat stories is due to their accessibility. The storylines are compelling and dramatic and often tap into deep emotions. The stories told usually focus around themes like good vs evil, tragedy or triumph, or terror and fear. None of the videos feature any specific language and they're all set to renditions of hit pop songs where all the lyrics have been replaced with the word meow. The content is easy to grasp and optimized for even young children to understand.

But in the quest to elicit emotion, the storylines sometimes turn dark and disturbing. In some videos the cats struggle with physical deformities or boils on their skin, others feature violence and bloodshed.

One video posted by a YouTube channel with over 157,000 subscribers depicts a cat shooting up a Walmart and killing another cat who tried to stop the shooter. Many videos contain storylines related to the police, and cats becoming police officers to exact revenge on other cats who have wronged them, often by killing them. Many are just strange. One video, with over 22 million views on YouTube Shorts features a cat who has dirtied its diaper, who then appears to eat the contents of the diaper. Another video featuring a cat who drops his phone into a toilet garnered over 70 million views on YouTube.

There's evidence the AI cat stories could be disturbing to at least some children. Videos of young children crying to the AI cat story videos have recently become a meme, resulting in TikTok and Instagram users showing the videos to young children and making them cry. Influencers have begun mocking the trend, doing videos lip syncing to the songs that play in the cat videos.

Read my full story: The internet’s favorite animal gets a disturbing AI makeover

