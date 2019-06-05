When Grown-Ups Get Caught in Teens’ AirDrop Crossfire
When young people get together, the memes start flowing.
|Taylor Lorenz
|Jun 5, 2019
| 4
I wrote about how teens use AirDrop aka why strangers AirDrop you strange memes before a concert starts.
AirDropping random stuff has been something teens have been doing for a while, but I think it’s just peak now because more kids have iPhones and meme culture is more mainstream than 5 years ago (So more adults encounter drops).
Some kids AirDrop out their Snap code, or include their Insta handle to get more followers. One kid dropped a selfie with a list of reasons you should date him. Many kids I spoke to have made random friends through AirDrop over the years. Anyway, read the full story!
| 4
