Was This Viral Proposal Staged?
An influencer’s “surprise adventure” was apparently pitched to brands before it even began.
|Taylor Lorenz
|Jun 20, 2019
The director of brand partnerships at Goop is also an Insta influencer who is currently carrying out a staged, faux-viral engagement scavenger hunt that was pitched to potential sponsors. I got the pitch deck and wrote about the whole saga.
Read it here: Was This Viral Proposal Staged?
