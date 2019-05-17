The Groups Bringing Forum Culture to Facebook
Tag groups offer the perfect balance of randomness and familiarity that makes forming new friends easy.
|Taylor Lorenz
|May 17, 2019
Hi! I wrote about tag groups, which have become popular over the past several years, and how they're much more indicative of the messy way people meet/connect on the internet than Zuckerberg's (boring) vision for Groups.
And speaking of Groups, there’s also a bunch of drama happening this week in that world. Thousands of FB groups went secret in fear of the great “Zuccing” and basically induced a mass panic. You can read about that in Motherboard.
Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for communities on his platform is very different from how users are gathering together there organically.
