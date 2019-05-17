Hi! I wrote about tag groups, which have become popular over the past several years, and how they're much more indicative of the messy way people meet/connect on the internet than Zuckerberg's (boring) vision for Groups.

And speaking of Groups, there’s also a bunch of drama happening this week in that world. Thousands of FB groups went secret in fear of the great “Zuccing” and basically induced a mass panic. You can read about that in Motherboard.

The Groups Bringing Forum Culture to Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for communities on his platform is very different from how users are gathering together there organically.