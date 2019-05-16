Tea Channels Are Incentivizing YouTube Feuds

As James Charles and Tati Westbrook duke it out on YouTube, a rising class of social-media accounts has been feeding off the ecosystem of drama, boosting their own popularity in the process.

***

Hi! I wrote about the James Charles drama and how tea accounts/drama channels perpetuate these types of wars.

