Tea Channels Are Incentivizing YouTube Feuds

Drama accounts are raking in subscribers

Taylor LorenzMay 16, 2019

Tea Channels Are Incentivizing YouTube Feuds

As James Charles and Tati Westbrook duke it out on YouTube, a rising class of social-media accounts has been feeding off the ecosystem of drama, boosting their own popularity in the process.

***

Hi! I wrote about the James Charles drama and how tea accounts/drama channels perpetuate these types of wars.

If you’re getting this, it’s because you signed up for my newsletter (which is this) at some point in the past 6 months.

Basically you’ll get an alert like what’s above the *** every time one of my stories goes live, and maybe I’ll start sending more commentary on stuff if I get more organized.

Anyway, please don’t forget to follow me on Instagram and Twitter @TaylorLorenz and DM me anytime with tips or things you think I should be covering!

💓💓💓

← PreviousNext →