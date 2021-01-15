People Are Making Millions of Dollars Overnight on Snapchat

Top performers are raking in cash, as the company seeks to compete against TikTok and similar platforms.

Taylor Lorenz16 hr ago

Snapchat is paying out $1 million a day to people who post viral videos to it's new TikTok-like feature, Spotlight. I spoke to some of the users who have won big, making millions of dollars in just a couple weeks.

Cam Casey, 19, who made $3 million in under 5 weeks is one of thousands of people around the world now amassing small fortunes through Snapchat. The company debuted Spotlight in November and is “distributing over $1 million USD every day to Snapchatters,” a spokesperson said. Many of these new Snapchat tycoons are famous TikTok stars and Gen Z influencers, but average users are also striking internet gold after their videos go viral.

