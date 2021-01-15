People Are Making Millions of Dollars Overnight on Snapchat
Top performers are raking in cash, as the company seeks to compete against TikTok and similar platforms.
|Taylor Lorenz
|16 hr ago
Snapchat is paying out $1 million a day to people who post viral videos to it's new TikTok-like feature, Spotlight. I spoke to some of the users who have won big, making millions of dollars in just a couple weeks.
Cam Casey, 19, who made $3 million in under 5 weeks is one of thousands of people around the world now amassing small fortunes through Snapchat. The company debuted Spotlight in November and is “distributing over $1 million USD every day to Snapchatters,” a spokesperson said. Many of these new Snapchat tycoons are famous TikTok stars and Gen Z influencers, but average users are also striking internet gold after their videos go viral.
