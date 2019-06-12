I wrote about that viral tweet claiming influencers were flocking to Chernobyl to take egregious photo shoots and how that’s actually not true. And in fact, influencer-style photos are just a result of the changing norms on insta.

The headline they used seems sort of intense but please read the whole piece since I think it explains the history of viewing tragedies through Instagram and puts the phenomenon of influencer-style plandids in context a lot better. (Also, obviously people openly mocking the site or climbing on the ruins is unacceptable, duh).

READ: No, Influencers Aren’t Flocking to Chernobyl