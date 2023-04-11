Hi! I’m reaching out with some exciting news: my first book, Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet, is officially available for preorder!

Pre-order here

The success of a book is made or broken in the pre-order stage. Since I’m not an A list movie star with a major publicity campaign or dedicated press team, I have to bring attention to my book in the coming months, but especially in the next few days.

Early pre-orders are crucial for the success of a book, and it would mean so much to me if you would pre-order my book today.

People usually put off pre-orders saying they’ll do it later, then they forget. If you believe in my work and want to support it, please pre-order my book today.

Booksellers, whether they’re chain stores or independent book stores, look to the attention and energy a book is getting in the pre-order stage when they determine how many copies they’re going to buy of a book and where the book will be displayed in their stores. That’s why pre-orders are so important.

As things ramp up through the summer and into the early fall, I’ll be looking to do anything and everything I can to promote this book that I spent years reporting and working on. If you’d like to host an event for my book launch this fall, or write about it in the media, or do a podcast episode with me, or have me speak somewhere, or place a bulk order, please let me know. I would be so incredibly grateful.

If you have social media, please post about it! (you can tag me @taylorlorenz and follow my new book account on IG for book-related updates). Tell your friends! Buy it as a gift! Send a copy to your enemy! I’m so thankful for any support you can give.

Pre-order now!

<3 Taylor

Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet Hardcover – October 3, 2023

Acclaimed Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz presents a groundbreaking social history of the internet—revealing how online influence and the creators who amass it have reshaped our world, online and off.



For over a decade, Taylor Lorenz has been the authority on internet culture, documenting its far-reaching effects on all corners of our lives. Her reporting is serious yet entertaining and illuminates deep truths about ourselves and the lives we create online. In her debut book, Extremely Online, she reveals how online influence came to upend the world, demolishing traditional barriers and creating whole new sectors of the economy. Lorenz shows this phenomenon to be one of the most disruptive changes in modern capitalism.



By tracing how the internet has changed what we want and how we go about getting it, Lorenz unearths how social platforms’ power users radically altered our expectations of content, connection, purchasing, and power. Lorenz documents how moms who started blogging were among the first to monetize their personal brands online, how bored teens who began posting selfie videos reinvented fame as we know it, and how young creators on TikTok are leveraging opportunities to opt out of the traditional career pipeline. It’s the real social history of the internet.



Emerging seemingly out of nowhere, these shifts in how we use the internet seem easy to dismiss as fads. However, these social and economic transformations created a digital dynamic so unappreciated and insurgent that it ultimately created new approaches to work, entertainment, fame, and ambition in the 21st century.



Extremely Online is the inside, untold story of what we have done to the internet, and what it has done to us.