Jake Paul Promised Them Fame. Was It Worth the Price?

I have a big story out this week that I spent the past month reporting. I interviewed former Team 10 members, staff, and many creators who lived with and interacted with Jake Paul. They allege bullying, harassment, and exploitation. Two women allege sexual misconduct.

One member of Jake Paul's Team 10 house was just 14 years old when he moved in. His experience as a teenage creator is a cautionary tale for anyone with kids seeking to enter the creator industry.

