Instagrammers Are Exploiting the Sudan Crisis
The Sudan Meal Project and similar accounts claim to be helping—but they’re just a ploy to get more followers.
|Taylor Lorenz
|Jun 17, 2019
| 2
I wrote about how Instagram growth hackers are using the crisis in Sudan to get followers.
Hundreds of accounts like @SudanMealProject, which gained nearly half a million followers over the weekend, and copycat accounts like @SudanMealProjectOfficial, @SudanMealOfficial, @sudan.meals.project, @mealsforsudan, and @Sudanmealprojec.t, are promising free meals to people in Sudan for every person who follows and shares their account.
But no one can send meals to Sudan in the way the viral Instagram accounts claim, and this is a common growth tactic that is increasingly being used to capitalize on tragedies.
Read the whole story here: Instagrammers Are Exploiting the Sudan Crisis
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.