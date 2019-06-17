Instagrammers Are Exploiting the Sudan Crisis

I wrote about how Instagram growth hackers are using the crisis in Sudan to get followers.

Hundreds of accounts like @SudanMealProject, which gained nearly half a million followers over the weekend, and copycat accounts like @SudanMealProjectOfficial, @SudanMealOfficial, @sudan.meals.project, @mealsforsudan, and @Sudanmealprojec.t, are promising free meals to people in Sudan for every person who follows and shares their account.

But no one can send meals to Sudan in the way the viral Instagram accounts claim, and this is a common growth tactic that is increasingly being used to capitalize on tragedies.

