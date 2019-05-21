I wrote about Tfue (one of the top Fortnite players and Twitch streamers in the world) and his lawsuit against Faze Clan, a gaming and YouTuber collective and how it has broader implications for the influencer industry and how contracts are structured.

Key quote from Tfue’s lawyer: “The time is now for content creators, gamers and streamers to stop being taken advantage of through oppressive, unfair and illegal agreements. The significant legal actions taken today will be a wake up call that this behavior will no longer be tolerated.”

A New Lawsuit Could Transform How the Influencer Industry Is Regulated

