A New Lawsuit Could Transform How the Influencer Industry Is Regulated
|Taylor Lorenz
|May 21, 2019
I wrote about Tfue (one of the top Fortnite players and Twitch streamers in the world) and his lawsuit against Faze Clan, a gaming and YouTuber collective and how it has broader implications for the influencer industry and how contracts are structured.
Key quote from Tfue’s lawyer: “The time is now for content creators, gamers and streamers to stop being taken advantage of through oppressive, unfair and illegal agreements. The significant legal actions taken today will be a wake up call that this behavior will no longer be tolerated.”
The filing says that “the time is now for content creators, gamers and streamers to stop being taken advantage of through oppressive, unfair and illegal agreements.”
