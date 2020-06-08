Taylor Lorenz's Newsletter
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
An anonymous Instagram sparked a heated dialogue about safety, privacy and privilege earlier this week.
8 hr ago 1
Please read this before pitching me.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 8, 2020 7
You've probably seen this all over TikTok
Taylor Lorenz
Apr 30, 2020 9
Famous Birthdays has become a go-to database of teen culture—and is ushering in a whole new generation of stars.
Taylor Lorenz
Jul 25, 2019
Teens are abandoning hyper-produced personalities for people who seem just like them.
Taylor Lorenz
Jul 3, 2019
Verification scams are rampant on social media. What if that’s because the whole system is broken?
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 25, 2019
An influencer’s “surprise adventure” was apparently pitched to brands before it even began.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 20, 2019
The Sudan Meal Project and similar accounts claim to be helping—but they’re just a ploy to get more followers.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 17, 2019
DePop is teens’ one-stop shop for thrifted clothes and social-media clout.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 13, 2019
Influencer-style pictures are simply the way we document our lives now.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 12, 2019
Peer-to-peer aid groups have become a lifeline for those who can’t cover small expenses.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 10, 2019
When young people get together, the memes start flowing.
Taylor Lorenz
Jun 5, 2019
© 2021 Substack Inc. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack